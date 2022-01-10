City of Brownwood celebrates 40 employees with longevity awards

Special to the Bulletin

During the 2021 year 40 City of Brownwood employees marked important anniversary milestones with the organization. Employees are honored after five-year increments of service. City of Brownwood employees are awarded service pins, certificates, and jackets for their commitment to serving the community.

Forty employees celebrated anniversaries ranging from five years to 25 years in a multitude of different departments.

"Our employees make up who we are as an organization, our culture, and our ability to perform high quality services for our community,” City Manager Emily Crawford said. “As employees grow with the City of Brownwood, they build up their skill sets to better serve residents.”

The city employs 300 people within 34 departments in order to provide services to the community.

Five years of service

• Coy Talley with the Utilities Department

• Henry Wied with the Public Works Department

• Ian Baker with the Brownwood Police Department • James Wells with the Brownwood Police Department

• Jared Spohn with the Brownwood Police Department • Jose Gonzalez with Development Services

• Josh Tatum with Development Services

• Kristobal Salazar with the Brownwood Police Department

• Leonel Moreno with the Utilities Department

• Leslie Ochoa with the Municipal Court

• Ray Slayton with the Brownwood Police Department

• Robert Lee with the Brownwood Police Department • Roberto Rodriguez with the Brownwood Police Department

10 years of service:

• Angie Hill with the Brownwood Police Department

• Carrie Ballard with the Senior Citizens Center • Christopher Hinojosa with Parks and Recreation

• Emily Crawford with Administration

• Jesse Mares with the Brownwood Police Department • Jesse Sliger with Parks and Recreation

• Justin Storch with the Brownwood Police Department

• Mike Roy with Community Facilities

• Rhonda Moody with the Brownwood Police Department • Robyn Williams with the Municipal Court

• Travis Pierce with the Public Works Department

15 years

• Anthony Sanchez with the Landfill

• Chad Hill with the Brownwood Fire Department

• Deedra Molotsky with the Brownwood Police Department • Joshua Parsons with the Utilities Department

• Mary Brown retired from the Finance Department

• Rebecca Bradley with the Landfill • Ronald Groom II with the Brownwood Fire Department

20 years

• Art Shannon with the Brownwood Police Department

• Bryan Harvey with the Brownwood Fire Department

• David Power with the Information Technology Department

• James Fuller with the Police Department

• Kevin Barclift with the Brownwood Fire Department

• Melanie Larose with the Finance Department

• Michael Mobley with the Utilities Department

• Silas Tervooren with the Utilities Department

25 years

• Troy Carroll with the Brownwood Police Department