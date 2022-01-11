Center for Life Resource's White selected for honor

Special to the Bulletin

Center for Life Resources is proud to announce that as of January 11, Chief Executive Officer Dion White has been selected as one of seven to be promoted to Fellow of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (FAAIDD).

This distinction is a high honor and is presented after review and consideration by a committee of leaders in the Association. Individuals may be nominated for Fellow after they have had at least seven years of continuous membership in the AAIDD, participation in the professional and business affairs of the Association, and are judged to have made a meritorious contribution to the field of intellectual disability.

The AAIDD promotes progressive policies, sound research, effective practices, and universal human rights for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

White will be honored by the Board of Directors at the 146th Annual Meeting in June 2022. For more information on the AAIDD, visit: aaidd.org