Health department offers COVID testing by appointment

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID testing at their clinic located at 510 E. Lee Street. Testing is by appointment only. If you need to be tested for COVID, please do not walk into the clinic. Testing will be conducted at your vehicle in the parking lot. To make an appointment for a COVID test, call: 325-430-7603 or 325-643-3793

Due to the increased demand for testing, it may take a day or two to schedule an appointment with the Health Department. Other testing options are your local primary care physician, urgent care clinics, and pharmacies. Please be patient with us as we attempt to serve the high volume of calls and requests for service at this time. You can also go to the following link to search for alternative sites near you, covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.

COVID Vaccinations and boosters:

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 5 years or older and adults ages 18 years old or older. Vaccination boosters are also available. You do not need an appointment for a COVID vaccination; however, it can reduce your wait time if you make an appointment. If you would like to make an appointment for a vaccine or booster, call: 325-646-0554

