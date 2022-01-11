Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit adds $500 digital art award

Special to the Bulletin

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit recently announced a new addition to its awards list with a digital media award sponsored by ASAP Creative Arts. The new award will offer $500 to a selected work in the digital media computer-generated art category.

“We are so thrilled to offer this new award category to artists,” Stars Exhibit Chairwoman Amanda Coers said. “When ASAP approached us about adding and sponsoring the award, it really opened up a lot of ideas about how to move the exhibit forward with modern artists in mind. We want to the exhibit to really represent a wide range of artistic skills, both traditional and new.”

The 2022 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit open to Texas residents 18 and older. More than $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 5. Entries must be delivered to the Depot Civic and Cultural Center 600 Depot St., Brownwood, Texas, on Friday, January 28, from 5 - 8 p.m. or Saturday, January 29, 9 a.m. - noon.

Entries will be juried for acceptance first and then judged for awards. Accepted works must remain for the duration of the show. Works not selected must be picked up on Saturday, January 29, 4 - 5 p.m.

The Brownwood Art Association will be hosting its Salon des Refusés show in conjunction with the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit. Entries not accepted into the exhibit can be displayed at the Art Center, 215 Fisk Avenue, in downtown Brownwood. For more information, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/brownwoodart

Submitted entries must:

• Be original

• Not be done under supervision

• Not be a copy of published work, including photographs, by a person other than the artist

• Have been completed within the last three years

• Not have been previously exhibited in a Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit

• Be suitable for display to young students. (Nude subjects will not be accepted.) 2D and 3D works in most disciplines, media, and combinations of media are accepted including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, digital/computer-generated art and sculpture No crafts, quilts, stained glass, jewelry, or video arts are accepted.

A non-refundable $25 entry fee per artwork must be paid upon delivery. The number of entries is limited to a total of three per artist. For more information see their website at: www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com

This Year's Juror is Dr. Amanda Allison, an Associate Professor of Art Education at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education, a Master’s Degree in Art, and a PhD in Art Education.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be open to the public February 6-19 at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale. Art demonstrations will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, during the two weeks of the exhibit and are open to the public with no charge to attend.

Additional events include:

• Saturday, January 29 Digital Photo Shoot – Out: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownwood Art Association Art Center, 215 Fisk Avenue in downtown Brownwood - $250 award to be presented

• Saturday, February 5 VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony (by invitation only): 7 to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, February 12t Sweetheart Strings Concert (ticketed event): 7 to 9 p.m. in The Depot Ballroom

• Saturday, February 19 Paint-Off Competition: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Depot Ballroom - $500 and $250 awards to be presented

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit would not be possible without the generous support from Visit Brownwood and the City of Brownwood, TexasBank, The Beadle Family Foundation, United Supermarket, Teddy's Brewhaus, Ann Jones Real Estate, Kohler, Dr. Stephen Kelly, Wendlee Broadcasting, Citizens National Bank, Texas Clean, The Arts Council of Brownwood, Scott Coers Photo and Video, and the Women's Club of Brownwood.

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit awards are sponsored by:

• $1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show - Jane Ellen Jamar $750 Juror Award - Big Country Ford $500 Watercolor Award - Hutson Creative

• $500 3D Award - Empire Iron Works

• $500 Kohler Award - Kohler

• $500 Merit Award - Charles & Kay Beth Stavley