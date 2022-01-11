Table sponsorships available for HPU’s Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

The Howard Payne University Women’s Club will host its annual Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon on April 7. Table sponsorships are available for the event scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. in HPU’s Mabee University Center. Twenty-one table sponsorships are available for purchase, with all gifts directed to fund the Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment.

Individuals and businesses who desire to sponsor a table at this year’s luncheon can call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 325-649-8006. Sponsorships range from $500 to $1,000 per table and include eight tickets to the luncheon, as well as publicity for the sponsorship. The deadline for table sponsorship is February 4.

“We are looking forward to hosting HPU alumni, friends and community members on campus for this special luncheon,” said Melinda Hines, HPU first lady and president of the HPU Women’s Club. “Our speaker, Kari Dingler, is an amazing alumna of the university and the program will be a blessing to all who join us.”

Dingler received her Bachelor of Music degree from HPU in 1985. She taught elementary music, led music ministry at her church and has been an advocate for children nationwide and abroad. Dingler has been married to Marc ’84 for 37 years, and they have three children.

This year, in addition to table sponsorships, 50 individual tickets are available for purchase for $35 each. The popular event will have limited seating and those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve a table or purchase tickets as early as possible.

“This is a wonderful fundraising event on our campus that directly supports female students at HPU,” said Shannon Sims, co-chair of the Yellow Rose Luncheon. “We are excited to offer individual tickets this year in addition to table sponsorships, to allow the largest number of attendees to join us for this special day.”

Two awards will be presented during the luncheon: the Yellow Rose Award and the HPU Yellow Rose Scholarship. The Yellow Rose Award is presented annually to a woman who has exhibited exemplary leadership within her sphere of influence and who has played a significant role in the execution of the mission and vision of Howard Payne University. The HPU Yellow Rose Scholarship is awarded to a female student who will begin her junior year in the upcoming fall semester and has maintained at least a 3.0 GPA since beginning her freshman year at HPU.

For more details on the event and the HPU Women’s Club, visit www.hputx.edu/womensclub.