Appraisal district: Jan. 31 is deadline to pay taxes without penalty

Special to the Bulletin

Brown County property owners are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes without penalty or interest is Monday, January 31.

Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October of last year from the appraisal district on behalf of entities throughout Brown County. Taxes are due upon receipt of the tax notice but may be paid without penalty and interest until Jan. 31.

Penalties and interest will be added to bills starting in February and increasing monthly through June 30 when they are turned over to an attorney for collection. Total penalties and interest by month are; 7 percent in February, 9 percent in March, 11 percent in April, 13 percent in May, 15 percent in June and 33 percent in July.

Property owners over 65 years of age, or are disabled, may pay taxes in four equal installments. Payment months are January, March, May, and July. If an installment is missed, full penalty and interest will be applied to the original amount.

The tax assessor/collector recommends that owners not wait until the end of the month to mail a payment as the post office may not postmark the envelope until Feb. 1 resulting in penalty and interest for a February payment. A return envelope was included with your statement for your convenience. Payments may be made in person or mailed to our office at 403 Fisk Ave., Brownwood, TX 76801. Additionally, payments may be made online by visiting our website at brown-cad.org For more information, please visit our webpage or call 325-643-5676.