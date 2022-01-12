Brownwood ISD names Spotlight Teacher, Staff for January

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood ISD has named Corey Martinez as the Spotlight Teacher for January and Malinda Mayfield as Spotlight Staff.

Martinez is a secondary health teacher and boys athletics trainer/coach at Brownwood Middle School. He holds a bachelor of science degree in athletic Ttaining from Howard Payne University and is a certified teacher with a professional license for physical education (EC-12).

Martinez has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020. Martinez works hard for his students in preparation for each year. He designs engaging lesson plans and sets up his classroom with high expectations for behavior and work, along with procedures to encourage student participation. Martinez continues to grow in his teaching profession by leaps and bounds, which is a testament to his determination and planning abilities.

Coach Kirk Chastain said Martinez has "found his coaching voice" as well, which really means he has discovered his ability to motivate students in the classroom and on the field by setting consistent expectations and holding them accountable every class, every day.

Brownwood ISD is thankful to have teachers like Martinez who set high standards of excellence while encouraging growth and success for students in the classroom and beyond.

Mayfield is a teacher’s aide at East Elementary. She holds a paraprofessional certification from the Region XIII Service Center and is a state-certified educational aide. Mayfield started at Brownwood ISD as a P.E. aide at Northwest Elementary in 2018. She began working in her current position at East Elementary in 2020.

Mayfield is a shining star at East Elementary. She has helped in many areas and always has a smile on her face. She constantly recognizes students for their positive behavior and teaches life lessons any time she has a chance. Her co-workers love watching her interact with students, and East Elementary is blessed to have Mayfield on campus. Brownwood ISD is proud to have engaging staff like Ms. Mayfield who go above and beyond providing genuine conversations and a caring learning environment for our students.