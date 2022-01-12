Candidates forum set for Feb. 8 in Brownwood

Brownwood Bulletin

Voters of Brown County are encouraged to meet their candidates before heading to the polls for the Republican Primary on March 1.

A Republican Candidates Forum will be held Tuesday, February 8 at Victory Life Church Sanctuary, 901 CC Woodson Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event is organized by the Brown County Republican Party and will include candidates for the upcoming Republican primary election.

“We are always happy when people come out and meet the candidates,” said Robert Porter, Brown County Republican Party Chair. “A lot of people don’t vote in the primary election, but the primaries are essential because they decide who actually runs in the general election. This is an opportunity to become informed about the candidates, their positions, experience and qualifications for the office they are seeking.”

Candidates running for State Senate District 10, State Representative District 68, Brown County Judge, County Commissioner Precinct 2, County Commissioner Precinct 4, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in the Republican Primary have been invited to participate.

Each will be given three minutes to state who they are, why they are running and what changes they would like to implement. Voters will have an opportunity to submit written questions for the candidates where there is more than one running for the office.

Uncontested candidates have also been invited, will be introduced during the meeting and will be available during the event to meet voters.

For additional information contact Robert G. Porter, Brown County Republican Party Chair, 325-646-9586