Christian ethics lecture will be Feb. 3-4 at HPU

Howard Payne University’s 15th annual Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures in Christian Ethics will feature guest speaker Dr. Clark Elliston, associate professor of religion and philosophy at Schreiner University in Kerrville.

Elliston also serves as the director of that institution’s Honors Program.

The lectures, which are free to the public, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in the Mabee University Center’s Bullion Suites.

The theme for Elliston’s lectures will be “Flourishing in a Technological Age: Cultivating Rest.” His Feb. 3 is titled “Cities of Endless Night: The Formation of Modern Technologies,” while his Feb. 4 lecture is titled “No Rest for the Weary: Leisure and the World of Total Work.”

Elliston’s research interests lie at the intersection of constructive theology and wider issues of culture. He has published work on Dietrich Bonhoeffer, film and theology, and human flourishing in a technological age. When not engaged in teaching and writing, he enjoys his family, the outdoors and books.

The Currie-Strickland lecture series is made possible through the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Gary Elliston and was established to honor the life of Dr. David R. Currie, retired executive director of Texas Baptists Committed; and the memory of Phil Strickland, who dedicated nearly 40 years of ministry to the Baptist General Convention of Texas’ Christian Life Commission.

Admission to the lectures is free, but reservations are requested. To request reservations or more information, contact HPU’s School of Christian Studies by e-mail at currie-strickland@hputx.edu or by phone at 325-649-8403.