Professional Women's Luncheon set for Jan. 19 in Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

Professional Women’s Luncheon will be hosted at the Brownwood Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 19. Guest speaker LaQuiera Gantt with Abilene Education Foundation will speak about the power of paying it forward.

While working with the students at her local high school, Gantt saw how many young women struggled with self-esteem, self-love, and personal guidance. Troubled by this realization, Gantt went into action starting a school club for teen girl empowerment, called Future College Curls (FCC).

The Professional Women’s Luncheon is open to all women in Brown County seeking networking opportunities and professional development.

The luncheon will be held between 11:30 am – 1 pm on January 19th. Lunch is $15 and payable to the Brownwood Country Club.

Sponsored by Aldersgate Enrichment Center, Advantage Office Products, CMS Health Care Inc., and First National Bank Mortgage.

For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at (325) 646-9535.