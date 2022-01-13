The ARK plans Mystery Dinner Theatre fundraiser

Special to the Bulletin

Join us for The ARK Shelter’s 25th Annual Mystery Dinner Theatre, Chaos in the Casino, on February 19 starting at 6:30 p.m at the National Guard Armory.

Have a scary good time with a night full of fun and mystery. Enjoy a night out with dinner catered by Diamond R, a live and silent auction, and a play all for a great cause.

Tickets are only $60 each. Want to bring your organization or business? We offer different table packages to accommodate your specific needs. You can visit www.arkshelter.org /event-page for more information or give us a call at (325)643-2699. Dine, play, drink but beware things are not what they seem.