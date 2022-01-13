Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

17 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day

22 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am – 12:00pm

29 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am – 12:00pm

Workdays for youth fair

Workdays are from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

Major stock show animal health regulations

Fort Worth — If you are participating in the Ft. Worth Stock Show all species of livestock must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of the show.

San Angelo — All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding Gilts: All certificates must be issued on or after January 14, 2020, with the following information:

A. Leptospirosis vaccination is required on breeding swine within 30 days prior to date of the sale (on or after January 14, 2020) with vaccine containing the following strains: Canicola, Hardjo, Icterohaemorrhagiae, Grippotyphosa, and Pomona. Vaccination date must appear on the health certificate.

B. A statement must appear that says the animal has not been fed garbage, has not been exposed to hog cholera or pseudorabies, does not originate from a quarantined herd, nor has the herd of origin had PRV within the last six months, nor have the entries themselves been vaccinated for PRV.

C. Gilt identification must be included on health certificate in form of validation number and ear notches.

D. All gilts must have tested negative for Brucellosis and Pseudorabies. Blood test must have been conducted within 30 days prior to the show. Results should be listed on health certificate.

Market animals do not require health papers.

San Antonio — All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding sheep (including wether dam):

1. Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days.

2. Scrapie Premise Identification Ear Tag is required for sheep to be exhibited.

Market animals do not require health papers.

Houston — All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals do not require health papers.

Rodeo Austin — All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

4-H rabbit feed containers

If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers.

County and district TEEA scholarship

Brown County TEEA and District 7 TEEA offers a scholarship opportunity to a graduating senior from high school. If you are interested in applying for the county scholarship, there is an application that you will need to fill out. To be eligible for the district scholarship you would have needed to complete a 2019 4-H recordbook and the application material. The deadline to turn in your application and recordbook is February 15th. If you would like more information or have any questions, contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation.

This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station May 2022 – Award Notifications June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

Texas Farm Bureau Scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

· TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)

· TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)

· TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.

Central Texas Farm Credit Scholarship opportunity

Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

• Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.

• Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.

• Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.

• Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.

• Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.

The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.

Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.