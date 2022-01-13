Livestock Division judging continues at Brown County Youth Fair

Judging in the Brown County Youth Fair's Market Swine Division was underway Thursday, the third day of animal judging in the fair's Livestock Division.

On Friday, the Market Steer show begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Registered Breeding Heifer show. The fair concludes Saturday with the Awards and Premium Sale.

Results from Tuesday and Wednesday judging include:

Market Rabbits

Grand Champion – Cash Whisenhunt

Reserve Champion – Aden Smith

Pee Wee Showmanship – Holt King

Junior Showmanship – Aerin Gardner

Senior Showmanship – Annabelle Hill

Breeding Rabbits

Grand Champion Buck – Blaze Cozart

Reserve Champion Buck – Aaliyah Roman Carroll

Grand Champion Doe – Johnson Wise

Reserve Champion Doe – Aerin Gardner

Breeding Gilt

Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt – Kreed Cozart

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt – Blaze Cozart

Pee Wee Showmanship – Kreed Cozart

Junior Showmanship – Hutsyn Hohertz

Senior Showmanship – Taylor Simpson

Market Goat

Grand Champion Market Goat – Ashtyn Adams

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – Slade Butler

Senior Showmanship – Ashtyn Adams

Junior Showmanship – Slade Butler

Market Lamb

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Madden Wise

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb – Holden Wise

Senior Showmanship – Tynlea Wilson

Junior Showmanship – Hadley Johnson

Breeding Lamb

Grand Champion Ewe – Blaze Edwards

Reserve Champion Ewe – Kylee Land

Grand Champion Ram – Maggie Spikes

Reserve Champion Ram – Tynlea Wilson

Pee Wee Showmanship – Rhett Hoskinson

Junior Showmanship – Hutsyn Hohertz

Senior Showmanship Tynlea Wilson

Breeding Boer Goat

Grand Champion – Blaze Edwards

Reserve Grand Champion – Allie Haynes

Peewee Showmanship – Millie Butler

Junior showmanship – Hannah Deen

Senior showmanship – Allie Haynes Brown County