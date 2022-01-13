Livestock Division judging continues at Brown County Youth Fair
Judging in the Brown County Youth Fair's Market Swine Division was underway Thursday, the third day of animal judging in the fair's Livestock Division.
On Friday, the Market Steer show begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Registered Breeding Heifer show. The fair concludes Saturday with the Awards and Premium Sale.
Results from Tuesday and Wednesday judging include:
Market Rabbits
Grand Champion – Cash Whisenhunt
Reserve Champion – Aden Smith
Pee Wee Showmanship – Holt King
Junior Showmanship – Aerin Gardner
Senior Showmanship – Annabelle Hill
Breeding Rabbits
Grand Champion Buck – Blaze Cozart
Reserve Champion Buck – Aaliyah Roman Carroll
Grand Champion Doe – Johnson Wise
Reserve Champion Doe – Aerin Gardner
Breeding Gilt
Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt – Kreed Cozart
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt – Blaze Cozart
Pee Wee Showmanship – Kreed Cozart
Junior Showmanship – Hutsyn Hohertz
Senior Showmanship – Taylor Simpson
Market Goat
Grand Champion Market Goat – Ashtyn Adams
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – Slade Butler
Senior Showmanship – Ashtyn Adams
Junior Showmanship – Slade Butler
Market Lamb
Grand Champion Market Lamb – Madden Wise
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb – Holden Wise
Senior Showmanship – Tynlea Wilson
Junior Showmanship – Hadley Johnson
Breeding Lamb
Grand Champion Ewe – Blaze Edwards
Reserve Champion Ewe – Kylee Land
Grand Champion Ram – Maggie Spikes
Reserve Champion Ram – Tynlea Wilson
Pee Wee Showmanship – Rhett Hoskinson
Junior Showmanship – Hutsyn Hohertz
Senior Showmanship Tynlea Wilson
Breeding Boer Goat
Grand Champion – Blaze Edwards
Reserve Grand Champion – Allie Haynes
Peewee Showmanship – Millie Butler
Junior showmanship – Hannah Deen
Senior showmanship – Allie Haynes Brown County