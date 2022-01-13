Martin Luther King Day celebration set at city park

The community outreach organization Revitalizing Our Community (ROC) in Brownwood will host the 10th Annual MLK Celebration at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The celebration — which honors civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — will be held on the tennis courts at Cecil Holman Park in Brownwood.

Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday that is held on the third Monday of January in honor of King's birthday.

ROC founder Draco Miller said the hope is to have all of the keynote speakers from the past MLK celebrations in attendance.

Several activities are planned, and Monday's event will be a little longer than in previous years Miller said.

"It will be a little bit chilly, but it will be a little bit better as we go along," Miller said.

After a low Sunday night of 27 degrees, Monday's high temperature is forecast at 62 degrees and mostly sunny.