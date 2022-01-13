Young Professionals Luncheon rescheduled for February

Brownwood Bulletin

Due to an increase in COVID case, the Young Professionals of Brown County luncheon originally scheduled for Jan. 14th, 2022 has been rescheduled to February 23, 2022.

The Young Professionals will host the quarterly luncheon at the Brownwood Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Dr. Bradon Loya, a board certified Family Medicine physician with Hendrick Clinic in Brownwood, will speak.

The Young Professionals of Brown County is a program for career minded individuals between 25-40 years old. Individuals participating in the Young Professionals program work together on service projects and leadership development. The Young Professionals luncheons are open to the general public. Attendees pay $15 at the door payable to the Brownwood Country Club. To register go the brownwoodchamber.org. For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at (325) 646- 9535.