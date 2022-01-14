Brownwood man sentenced to 30 years after fourth DWI conviction

A 59-year-old Brownwood man was convicted in 35th Judicial District Court of felony DWI and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Meade had three previous DWI convictions, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said.

According to a press release from Murray's office:

On Wednesday, January 12,, Stephen Wayne Meade was convicted by a Brown County jury of felony driving while intoxicated. Judge Mike Smith sentenced Meade to 30 years in prison.

Assistant district attorneys, LorAnn Garrett Newman and Alex Hunn presented evidence to the jury regarding a traffic accident on Austin Avenue and Poindexter on December 14, 2018. The jury heard testimony from the driver of the vehicle who was rear-ended by Meade while her 10-year-old child was in the back seat.

Former Brownwood police officer Kayla Moore testified she conducted a DWI investigation on scene. Sarah McGregor, a forensic chemist, testified that Meade’s blood alcohol level from that night was a .217.

Investigator Kim Holland of Brownwood Police Department testified Meade had previously been convicted of driving while Intoxicated three times. He was previously convicted in 1987 in Kerry County for an offense relating to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; in 1995 in Karnes County for an offense relating to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and in 2014, in Brown County he was again convicted of driving while intoxicated.

Holland also testified in 2006 in Illinois, Meade was convicted of shooting a person with a shotgun.

After the conclusion of the evidence, the jury found Meade guilty for his fourth conviction of driving while intoxicated. Meade had two previous prior felony convictions making the minimum sentence 25 years and the maximum sentence life in prison.

In other recent court cases:

Tyrell Lee Organ pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jennifer Hope Gladman-Carnall pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Elaina Aguirre pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Amanda Reyna pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance drug free zone and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Sara Duncan pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kelsey Brown, on probation for evading arrest with a vehicle, was revoked and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Brown pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Brown pleaded guilty to theft of firearm and was sentenced to two years in state jail.

Joe Waylon Bush pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Charles Hull pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Kenney Craney, on probation for assault family violence occlusion, was revoked and sentenced to four years in prison.

Javan Lee Wilson pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.

Marcus Burnett, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to nine months in state jail.

Bobbie Darlene Wynne, on probation for possession of a controlled sentence drug free zone, was adjudicated and sentenced to six months in state jail.