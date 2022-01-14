Local COVID cases exceed 1,000 for the week

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department received 1,024 positive COVID test results and five new deaths over the last seven days, the health department reported Friday.

That’s a record for Brown County by far, and a giant leap from the previous week’s 560 cases.

Nine COVID patients were hospitalized in Brownwood as of Friday.

The county had 1,267 active cases and a total of 205 deaths as of Friday.

The five new deaths are:

• A male in his 50s

• A female in her 60s

• A female in her 70s

• Two females in their 80s, including one from a nursing facility.

Of the total number of cases reported this week, 301 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.

The health department is offering COVID testing at their clinic located at 510 E. Lee Street. Testing is by appointment only. If you need to be tested for COVID, do not walk into the clinic, the health department said. Testing will be conducted at your vehicle in the parking lot. To make an appointment for a COVID test, call: 325-430-7603 or 325-643-3793.

Due to the increased demand for testing, it may take a day or two to schedule an appointment with the health department. Other testing options are your local primary care physician, urgent care clinics, and pharmacies.

“Please be patient with us as we attempt to serve the high volume of calls and requests for service at this time,” the health department said.

The Health Department will be closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

o People with at least one dose – 17,221

o People fully vaccinated – 15,325

o Boosters administered – 4,795

o Percentage of people 5+ fully vaccinated – 42.44%

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 5 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older. Vaccination boosters are also available. Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.