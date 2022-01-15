Early's Holden Wise wins Grand Champion Market Steer at youth fair

Holden Wise, an Early Elementary School fourth-grade student, has shown sheep and goats at the Brown County Youth Fair. Before Friday, she'd never shown a steer.

Her debut with a 1,000-pound, 13-month-old steer steer named Gooder paid off in a big way.

Holden and her steer won the Grand Champion Market Steer award at the conclusion of the Market Steer show Friday morning.

Madison Moseley's steer won Reserve Grand Champion. Madison's steers had won the Grand Champion awards in 2019 and 2020.

Madison also won the Junior Showmanship award Friday, and Jake Simpson won Senior Showmanship.

In the Registered Breeding Heifer show, Ty McInnis' steer won Grand Champion, and Kylee Shaye Byler won Reserve Grand Champion.

Madison Moseley won Junior Showmanship, and Peyton Cockerham won Senior Showmanship.

Home Economics Division

Senior Grand Champion Overall – Kourtney Peacock

Senior Reserve Champion Overall – Abbi Millican

Intermediate Grand Champion Overall – Aerin Gardner

Intermediate Reserve Champion Overall – Cate Smith

Junior Grand Champion Overall – Caleb Gotcher

Junior Reserve Champion Overall Stella Marwitz

Additional results, as well as results of the Premium Sale, will be published in future editions of the Bulletin and on www.brownwoodtx.com