Brownwood's Watts Jones crowned youth fair queen

The 70th Annual Brown County Youth Fair ended Saturday with the crowning of Brownwood High School senior Watts Jones as youth fair queen, followed by the Awards and Premium Sale.

Jones, the daughter of Tami and Justin Jones, is a Brownwood FFA officer, a member of the National Honor Society, and a Lady Lions soccer captain.

Numbers are not in for the Premium Sale, but fair officials said it was a record-breaking sale that will exceed last year’s $580,000.

Finance committee chairman Carey Thornberry credited the success of the sale to “the amazing and continuous support of the people of Brown County and beyond.”

Holden Wise’s Grand Champion Market Steer brought $17,000, with the winning bid placed by Joe Johnson. Holden, an Early Elementary School fourth-grader, showed a 13-month-old, 1,000-pound steer named Gooder.

Other winning bids included:

• Grand Champion Ag Mechanics – Zephyr FFA Hibachi Grill, $5,000

• Reserve Grand Champion Ag Mechanics – Brownwood FFA BBQ Smoker, $3,500

• Grand Champion Market Swine – Blaze Cozart, $10,000

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbit – Aden Smith, $1,400

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer – Madison Moseley, $9,000

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – Slade Butler, $7,500

• Grand Champion Market Rabbit – Cash Whisenhunt, $1,300

• Grand Champion Market Goat – Ashtyn Adams, $10,500

• Grand Champion Market Lamb – Madden Wise, $11,000

• Overall Senior Grand Champion Home Economics – Kourtney Peacock, $2,200

• Overall Intermediate Grand Champion Home Economics – Aerin Gardner, $2,000

• Overall Senior Reserve Grand Champion Home Economics – Abbi Millican, $1,500