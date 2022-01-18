Community celebrates MLK Day and 'a legacy of love'

Brownwood's celebration of Martin Luther King Day Monday morning began with sunshine, pleasant temperature and a light wind, and ended with a benediction by Sareta Spratt-Delgado.

Between the beginning and the end of the event at Cecil Holman Park, Draco Miller Jr. brought a rousing keynote speech to about 100 people. Miller's speech followed the celebration's "Legacy" theme. Another highlight included a triumphant dance performed by Howard Payne University assistant women's basketball coach Amara Mills, who danced to a recording of the song "I Need You to Survive."

Revitalizing Our Community hosted the 10th annual celebration, which began in 2013.

After remarks by Spratt-Delgado, HPU athletic director Hunter Sims and master of ceremonies Jody Miller, an invocation by Harold Hogan and the playing of the National Anthem by the Brownwood High School band, Spratt-Delgado introduced Draco Miller Jr.

Miller, who lives in Katy with his wife and children, is known as a motivational speaker, mentor, civic leader and leadership development professional, and has also been involved in philanthropic work. In 2021, the Texas Junior Chamber named Miller as an Outstanding Young Texan.

Miller spoke of King's legacy and challenged others to leave their own.

"As we celebrate, think about this year’s theme of legacy, we understand that Martin Luther King and legacy go hand in hand," Miller said. "We have to ask the question, what is legacy? How do we achieve a legacy? Legacy is the mark an individual leaves on their family, on their community, on this world.

“It’s about the richness of an individual’s life, including what a person has accomplished, but more importantly the impact that they leave on the next generation. Ultimately it’s the story of a person’s life. Legacy put simply is, what did you do with the time that the good Lord gave you on this earth? What did you leave?"

Miller said King left behind a lifetime dedicated to serving people and a dream to be fulfilled.

"Dr. King left a non-violent approach to gaining rights and freedom for his fellow man. He was also a role model for all," Miller said. "He was instrumental in passing the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

"Painstakingly, day in and day out, pressing toward that goal of equality, Dr. King had a legacy of love, not hate He stood in the face of hate, but he did it with love. He had that continual spirit to complete a goal even if he wouldn’t be there when the goal was achieved.”

Miller read several quotes by King, including one from 1963, when King said, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in a moment of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at a time of challenge and controversy."

Miller said, "I started to reflect ... when things aren’t right, when change needs to come, you must fight. You have to fight the good fight until it comes. You have to fight until the battle is won. You have to fight until your time is up.”

Miller recited a King quote from 1964, saying "darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can.”

Referring to the Bible, Miller said stated, "the two greatest commandments of all, Jesus said: first, love your God with all your heart and soul, mind and body. Second, love your neighbor as you love yourself."

On April 3, 1968, King was in Memphis, Tenn. to support striking sanitation workers. King, who was from Atlanta, Ga., "had no stake in Memphis," Miller said, then quickly added that King "had all the stake in Memphis because he said 'if not for the sanitation worker, then for who?'

"We have to think about it. If not for the janitor, then for who? If not for the student, then for who? If not for the citizens of Brownwood then for who? That’s the thought process that Dr. King had.”

That same night, Miller said, King gave his "mountaintop speech."

Quoting from the speech, Miller said, "like anybody, I would love to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will.

"Let us rise tonight, Dr. King said, and with great determination let us move in these powerful days, these days of challenge to make America what it ought to be. He said 'I don’t fear any man because the good Lord has allowed me to go to the mountaintop. He’s allowed me to look over and I’ve seen the promised land. My eyes have seen the glory of the Lord. … I might not get there with you, but we will reach the promised land.'"

The next night, King was shot dead. Miller said King "gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Miller continued, “it is our turn to continue that legacy. How do we do that? How do we forge forward? Who can have a legacy? It’s real simple. Anybody can have a legacy. Legacies are not just for the rich. Legacies are not just for the high profile. Legacies are for the ordinary who want to take something and become extraordinary. That’s what a legacy is.”

When a legacy is created, it must be taught, nurtured and cherished and protected for the next generation, Miller said.

A person who has created a legacy "must have the ability to lead people from one point to another," Miller said.

“You must ask yourself this question, who are you, what do you have, what can you create? And when you find it, you must never give up. You must keep striving. You must keep fighting. You must keep climbing because you’re leaving your legacy.”

Miller concluded by saying a legacy is "educating, leading, growing, advancing and committing."

Miller's father, Draco Sr. – who serves as mayor pro tem on the Brownwood City Council and founded Revitalizing Our Community – urged listeners to "be that person to say a kind word to somebody. Be that person to help your fellow brothers. Be that person who stands up to denounce any hatred."

Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes, who was unable to attend, spoke via speaker phone, which Miller Sr. held close to a microphone.

"Dr. King would be proud to see all that has been accomplished by your organization and by our community over these last several years," Haynes said.