Stars of Texas art exhibit adds classical music concert

Special to the Bulletin

The “Sweetheart Strings Concert” is a new event added to the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit.

A trio of musicians from the Sienna String Quartet in Austin will perform a one-hour classical music concert in the ballroom of the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood on Saturday, February 12, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m. An additional hour of music, along with a tour of the exhibit and wine and hors d’oeuvres completes the evening for a fun and romantic Valentine’s weekend event.

“The Sweetheart Strings concert is a wonderful addition to the exhibit and a really great Valentine’s date,” Exhibit Chairwoman Amanda Coers said. “Our committee wanted to think of something new and fun to encourage people to enjoy the exhibit. We wanted to bring something unique to Brownwood.”

Tickets are packaged for couples and are $65 each which includes two seats for the concert, two glasses of wine per attendee, a single rose, and a private tour of the exhibit afterwards with hors d'oeuvres and an additional hour of music. Formal to semi-formal attire is encouraged for the event, though not required. A limited number of tickets will be sold for the concert. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://square.link/u/muf7xfaW

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 28, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 29th, from 9 a.m. to noon. The 2022 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 5, 2022.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be open to the public February 6-19th at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale. Art demonstrations will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, during the two weeks of the exhibit and are open to the public with no charge to attend.

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit would not be possible without the generous support from Visit Brownwood, Texas, TexasBank, The Beadle Family Foundation, United Supermarket, Teddy's Brewhaus, Ann Jones Real Estate, Kohler, Dr. Stephen Kelly, Wendlee Broadcasting, Citizens National Bank Brownwood Texas, Texas Clean, The Arts Council of Brownwood, Scott Coers Photo and Video, and the Women's Club of Brownwood.

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit awards are sponsored by:

• $1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show - Jane Ellen Jamar

• $750 Juror Award - Big Country Ford

• $500 Watercolor Award - Hutson Creative

• $500 3D Award - Empire Iron Works

• $500 Kohler Award - Kohler

• $500 Merit Award - Charles & Kay Beth Stavley

• $500 Photography Award - COLDWELL BANKER Mark Campbell & Associates

• $500 Oil Medium Award - Sally & Robert Porter

• $500 Mary & Ernest Cadenhead Memorial Pastel Award - Ross & Nesa Setzler

• $500 Digital Media Award - ASAP Creative Arts

• 5 - $100 Honorable Mention Awards - Calvin & Suzanne Fryar

• $500 + $250 Paint-off Awards - The Arts Council of Brownwood

• $250 Photo Shoot-Out Award - Scott Coers Photo & Video

For more information visit: www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com