Early chamber holds ribbon cutting for Ron Jackson state school

Special to the Bulletin

The Early Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the Ron Jackson state school joining the Early Chamber of Commerce.

State school superintendent Daniel Nix cut the ribbon. Members from the chamber and campus leadership were on hand to celebrate a turning point in the school's community success as school officials plan to volunteer time in the community and networking with others to support campus goals and the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's mission.

"This is a huge step to partnering with our community, advocating for the youth in our care, and supporting staff who work at Ron Jackson by building stronger community ties, networking, and growing together as a team," Nix said.

"One of our organizations ties is through working together. We encourage youth and staff to 'Stick Together' during daily programming with the Texas Model Program championed by the State of Texas. Not only does it empower youth in our care to rethink how they interact with others, but it also teaches good skills to youth to learn from their past and give back to their community."

In support of the Chamber, the school is hosting its next job fair at the Early Chamber of Commerce on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20. Recruiter Jim Espinoza and the HR department will also be present.