HPU senior Emily Brown receives CIC/UPS Scholarship

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University senior Emily Brown, a theatre major from Brownwood, has been selected as a recipient of a CIC/UPS Scholarship provided by Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas and its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC).

Brown is the daughter of Jeannie Gotcher Wunderlich and Johnnie Brown, Jr. and graduated from Mullin High School. She is a member of Alpha Psi Omega, a theatre organization at HPU, and is a part of the Servant Artist Program, a group at HPU dedicated to using members’ talents and abilities in service of others. After graduating, she plans to attend electrician school and eventually become a theatrical lighting technician.

“For as long as I can remember, I have always loved the theater,” she said. “I love working in production, acting, directing, anything I can get my hands on! My dream is to start my own dinner theater and build it from the ground up.”

She emphasized her gratitude for the scholarship as she continues her education.

“I am very thankful for this scholarship. I don't receive outside help, so this is truly a blessing," Brown said.

The CIC is an association of 758 nonprofit independent colleges and universities, state-based councils of independent colleges and other higher education affiliates that works to support college and university leadership, advance institutional excellence and enhance public understanding of independent higher education’s contributions to society. For more information, visit www.cic.edu.

Founded in 1951, the UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. The foundation’s philanthropic approach centers on four focus areas: health & humanitarian relief, equity and economic empowerment, local engagement and planet protection. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at www.UPS.com/foundation.