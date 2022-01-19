Supplemental feeding cows according to Oklahoma State University

Brownwood Bulletin

Occasionally, cow-calf producers need to feed a concentrate or harvested forage to further increase body condition of the cows or to replace pasture forage due to limited pasture forage availability.

The first step in implementing and maintaining an efficient supplementation program for grazing or forage fed cattle is to identify specific supplementation needs. In other words, the producer must identify specific forage nutrients not provided in adequate quantity to meet the animal’s nutrient requirements.

According to Oklahoma State University research 1,100-pound cow requires about 1.62 pounds of protein and 11.7 pounds of total digestible nutrients (TDN) per day.

In cases where one supplemental nutrient is needed, a very effective method to evaluate cost of nutrient sources is on a cost-per-unit-of-nutrient basis. In the example, the primary nutrient needed is protein. Assuming the 20% supplement cost $300 per ton, the cost per pound of protein is $.75 ($300 per ton divided by 400 pounds of protein per ton). If the 38% supplement costs $380 per ton, the cost per pound of protein is $.50 ($380 per ton divided by 760 pounds of protein per ton).

If supplementation is the goal for cattle grazing low- quality forage, priority should first be placed on meeting the protein requirement to maximize forage intake and digestion.

Once the producer ensures the supplementation (or feeding) program will meet the protein requirement, energy intake should be evaluated, similar to the example given in Table 3. The decision must be made whether the cattle need to maintain body weight and condition, gain weight and condition or can be allowed to lose some weight and condition. This decision will dictate how much supplemental energy should be provided.

Lastly, vitamin and mineral requirements should be compared to expected intake, have potential deficiencies identified and have supplemental alternatives evaluated. This does not mean vitamins and minerals are not important. Priority is given to protein and energy nutrition first because these items are needed in much greater quantities and they have the potential to have much greater impact on animal performance and efficiency of forage utilization.

Protein from plant origin (such as soybean meal, cottonseed meal, corn gluten feed, wheat middlings or alfalfa hay) generally results in better utilization of low- quality roughages compared to nonprotein nitrogen sources such as urea and biuret. This is particularly true when a small amount of supplement is fed (0.5% of body weight or less). Nonprotein nitrogen sources are more effective in stimulating diet utilization and animal performance under one or more of the following conditions:

When greater than 0.5% of body weight concentrate is being fed.

When larger, more mature animals are being supplemented (greater than 600 pounds).

When the protein deficiency in the diet is marginal

Interval feeding does not work as well for higher feeding rates of low to moderate protein feed (energy feeds). For example, if the producer determines that 7 pounds per day of a 20% protein supplement (moderate protein concentration) should be provided, then 49 pounds of feed would need to be delivered each week. With three feedings per week, 16 pounds of feed would have to be delivered at each feeding. With four feedings per week, slightly more than 12 pounds per feeding would need to be provided. These large quantities of feed provided on an interval basis can lead to digestive upset, founder and reduced forage intake and digestibility. Therefore, the maximum recommended amount to provide during anyone feeding event is 1% of body weight (11 pounds for an 1,100-pound cow).

More energy is necessary when wet, cold weather conditions persist for long periods of time. Therefore, feeding higher daily amounts of a moderate-protein supplement is advised when these conditions exist or anytime cows are observed to be losing weight and condition too rapidly.

The goal for a spring-calving herd is to strive for a BCS 5 in mature cows by the time they calve in order to achieve optimum rebreeding during the spring and early summer months.

Forage Seminar in Cross Plains on January 25

Forage Seminar will be held on January 25in Cross Plains. This annual event has become one of the premier educational programs concerning forage production and hay in our region. The seminar will take place at the First Baptist Church in Cross Plains. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start at 9:00 a.m. 5 CEU by the Texas Department of Agriculture will be offered at the Forage Seminar. Topics will include:

• Ways of Controlling Flies on Cattle

• Herbicide Update and Technology

• Control of Sugar Cane Aphids by variety selection of Sudan Grasses

• Control of Sandbur in Coastal and Native Pastures

• Laws and Regs

Pre-register by calling the AgriLife Extension office in Callahan County at 325-854-5835, Brown County 325-646-0386, and Coleman County 325-625-4519. Fees are due upon arrival and include a catered noon meal. Cost for the program is $30 if preregistered by January 18, 2022, $35 after 18th.