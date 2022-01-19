TGIF: Watching television and wondering how that happened

Brownwood Bulletin

I don’t know whether to be insulted or impressed. I’m going to go with insulted.

If you don’t pay attention to television commercials, you’ll miss out. You’ll miss out on some potentially humbling lessons in targeted marketing. You’ll miss out on understanding what Madison Avenue — as we once called the advertising industry — thinks about you and your personal situation simply because you chose a particular program to watch.

Think Barnaby Jones or Columbo.

The products being advertised on the shows my wife and I watch are promoting cures for diseases I’ve never heard of, treatments for ailments I hope to never have, and supplements to prevent all of those things from happening to me. I don’t need those products, but it’s small comfort as I count my blessings. I may not be in the market for such products right now, but I see where the makers of these products believe my life is headed.

This is the 21st century, after all, so if you are willing to pay a few dollars a month for one or more of an endless number of streaming channels, you can subscribe to commercial-free television content that will provide episodes of shows like Barnaby Jones and Columbo. They even have new, original shows as well, and you are compelled to subscribe and watch. Otherwise, you’ll never know what your adult children are talking about when they visit at Christmas.

Thanks to a gift from our daughter, we have access to one of the more popular choices for streaming entertainment. And thanks to the incentive that came with a new cell phone — the device I was forced to get because something called 3G is going away — we also have a second pay channel, on a limited trial basis.

I never understood the phenomenon of binge-watching before, but now I appreciate the temptation. Gone is the time when you had to wait another week to catch the next installment of a favorite show. You just keep sitting there in front of the television set, and it will start playing, whether you want to see it or not. Usually, you do want to see it, even if you need to do something else. Never mind that dinner time was two hours ago, or you need to go to the store, or you haven’t been out of the house in three days.

Streaming television was tailor-made for the COVID-19 pandemic, even though it appears most of the world is done with staying at home for days upon end. Sure, we still have to quarantine if we experience symptoms, and even if we are exposed to the virus, but to self-quarantine only to avoid possible exposure? That’s so 2020.

However, I digress.

We’ve been seeing a number of comparisons between this pandemic and the pandemic of 1918-1919, and even a mention of the spread of polio in the early 1950s. I get bogged down in statistics examining the number of cases, the number of deaths, and overall acceptance of preventative measures — up to and including vaccines. But I do welcome comparisons between quality-of-life situations now as compared to then.

Consider how much easier it is now to cope not only with a pandemic, but also with our hectic lives in general.

You can order and pay for groceries from your home and have them brought out to your vehicle in the parking lot. In some areas, groceries are even delivered to your house.

If you’re sick, you can consult a physician from the comfort of your sofa, perhaps get a diagnosis, and depending on your pharmacy have the medicine brought to your front door. Or, incredibly, you can get on the internet and diagnose yourself — although I’m not advising that. Seriously.

And if you’re bored, there are always the previously mentioned endless number of choices made available by the miracle of the internet.

Most, if not all, of these conveniences are accessed through the previously mentioned miracles of modern technology.

I’ve been emboldened by the acquisition of my new cell phone, exploring different “apps.” I’m told that “app” is contemporary lingo for “application.” It seems we’re too busy to say or write four syllables when one will suffice. This is the 21st century, after all.

I’ve just downloaded an app that is associated with the device that connects our television set to those streaming services. It’s a great convenience, even though we must already juggle three remote controls — one for the streaming plug-in device, one for the soundbar, and another for the television set itself. This app mirrors all of the remote’s buttons, and I never have to look for it. You usually have your cell phone close at hand.

You also have to keep your wits about you when working that app. It can control every television set connected to your wi-fi, and if you’re not careful, you can be watching a show in the bedroom before going to sleep and accidently turn on the set in the living room. And you might not find out what happened until you get up the next morning and realize what you’ve done.

When it comes to technology, I know I’ve only scratched the surface. The sky’s the limit. However, there is a downside. I’d like to explore the “smart house” concept, but I’m afraid I might accidentally turn off the refrigerator.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com