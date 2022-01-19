Two Brownwood residents arrested in unrelated assaults

Brownwood police released details on the arrests of two Brownwood residents in unrelated assault cases. According to emails from the police department:

Lisa Robinson

A 1:55 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of First on an assault call. The 9-11 caller told dispatch she was being attacked by a woman holding a knife.

When officers arrived, they located the victim inside her residence. She was holding the bedroom doorknob, attempting to keep someone inside that room. Officers were able to remove the victim, opened the door and identified the suspect.

The suspect was yelling that the knife was not intended for the victim but that she needed an ambulance. The suspect was detained and removed from the residence.

The victim said she looks after the suspect, who is a neighbor, since the suspect's home recently caught fire. On Saturday, the victim was lying in her bed when she heard footsteps in her hallway. As the victim sat up in the bed, the suspect suddenly opened the door and jumped onto the bed, lunging at the victim with a knife.

The suspect was yelling at the victim and accusing her of “sleeping with Mario” who happens to be the suspect's imaginary boyfriend. The victim was able to avoid any stab injuries and only received minor abrasions from the knife and scuffle on the bed. The victim was able to get away from the suspect, then keep her inside the bedroom while phoning 911.

It appeared to officers that the suspect was delusional and heavily under the influence of an illegal narcotic. Lisa Robinson, 58, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and Injury to an elderly person, police said,

Dowton Ryan Taylor

At 2:20 a.m. Monday, officers were requested by medical staff of Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood because of an unruly person in he emergency room.

When officers arrived, they met with the suspect in a trauma room. Medical staff just sedated the man in their attempt to calm him. No action was taken at this time.

At 3:30 a.m., officers were called back and informed the man was threatening his mother and medical staff. Officers heard the man screaming obscenities. Emergency room personnel were attempting to remove restraints and discharge the man as he continued to curse and refuse to listen to their requests. At one point, the man was observed kicking a nurse who was attempting to remove restraints.

Given the assault and disorderly conduct witnessed by officers, the man was arrested and placed in handcuffs. While waiting for discharge papers, the man was overheard yelling at a relative and threatening to ‘cut her throat’ and kill her.

As the man was escorted to a police vehicle he continued to curse and threatened to kill medical staff and police officers. Dowton Ryan Taylor, 19, was transported to the Brown County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, simple assault against a family member and terroristic threat against a public servant, police said.