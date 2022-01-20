Bangs stadium to receive new turf; other upgrades possible

BANGS – Dragon Memorial Stadium in Bangs will receive new artificial turf, and other upgrades to the stadium may occur.

Bangs school board members approved the installation of the turf by Hellas Construction for a cost of about $668,000, Bangs ISD superintendent Dr. Josh Martin said. He said a pad under the turf will help protect against concussions, and the infield will reduce the temperature of the field.

Hellas Construction put down the existing turf about eight years ago, Martin said.

"It's time to redo it. It's getting old," Martin said. "They've come a long way in technology and made it better for kids, made it better for upkeep."

Stadium improvements under discussion include improving the home side, "which is always in the sun," Martin said. He said an idea being discussed is adding bleachers to the visitor's side and make that the home side.

School board members also approved a contract with CADCO Engineering to move forward with a Bangs ISD Wellness Center that will be built with federal funds.

"We're going to build a Bangs Wellness Center that will serve primarily as a new weight-lifting facility for our kids," Martin said. "There will be periods of time where it will be open to the public."

The school district hopes to break ground soon and hopes for a summer completion, Martin said.