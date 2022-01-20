Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

January

22 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8 a.m. – noon

24 – Brown County 4-H Shooting Sports Meeting 7 p.m. at the Extension Office

29 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8 a.m. – noon

Successful Brown County Youth Fair

Brown County Youth Fair was a big success this year and Brown County 4-H would like to thank the Brown County Youth Fair Association for organizing and supporting the youth. We would like to also thank all the donors and sponsors of the 2022 Premium Sale. As agents, we are proud of all the 4-H members who participated and would like to congratulate everyone. If you have any pictures from the youth fair that you would like posted on the Brown County 4-H Facebook, please post them on the Brown County 4-H Facebook page (www.facebook.com/browncounty4htx). For those members that will be participating in the major livestock shows, good luck!

Exhibitor required workdays

Participation is mandatory in one of the workdays to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

Major stock show passes

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office: Fort Worth Stock Show and San Angelo Stock Show

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are not going to be participating or have any other questions, contact Nick Gonzales.

Major stock show animal health regulations

Fort Worth Stock show — All species of livestock must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

San Angelo — All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding Gilts:

All certificates must be issued on or after January 17 with the following information:

A. Leptospirosis vaccination is required on breeding swine within 30 days prior to date of the

sale (on or after January 17, 2022) with vaccine containing the following strains: Canicola,

Hardjo, Icterohaemorrhagiae, Grippotyphosa, and Pomona. Vaccination date must appear

on the health certificate.

B. A statement must appear that says the animal has not been fed garbage, has not been

exposed to hog cholera or pseudorabies, does not originate from a quarantined herd, nor

has the herd of origin had PRV within the last six months, nor have the entries themselves

been vaccinated for PRV.

C. Gilt identification must be included on health certificate in form of validation number and

ear notches.

D. All gilts must have tested negative for Brucellosis and Pseudorabies. Blood test must have been conducted within 30 days prior to the show. Results should be listed on health certificate. Market animals do not require health papers.

San Antonio — All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding sheep including wether dam

1. Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days.

2. Scrapie Premise Identification Ear Tag is required for sheep to be exhibited.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

Houston — All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals do not require health papers.

Rodeo Austin — All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

4-H rabbit feed containers

If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers.

County and district TEEA scholarship

Brown County TEEA and District 7 TEEA offers a scholarship opportunity to a graduating senior from high school. If you are interested in applying for the county scholarship, there is an application that you will need to fill out. To be eligible for the district scholarship you would have needed to complete a 2019 4-H recordbook and the application material. The deadline to turn in your application and recordbook is February 15. If you would like more information or have any questions, contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

February 15, 2022, by 11:59 p.m. – Deadline to Apply

April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station

May 2022 – Award Notifications

June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

· TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)

· TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)

· TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.

Central Texas Farm Credit scholarship opportunity

Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

• Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.

• Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.

• Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.

• Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.

• Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.

The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.

Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.

4-H enrollment is open on 4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H Connect:

• If you already have a profile do not create another one

• If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is active

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you not to enroll until September 1. September 1 is the first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1 it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31 the cost increases to $30.