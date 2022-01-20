Multiple departments contain 60-acre grass fire

Multiple fire departments and the Texas Forest Service stopped a wind-driven wildfire Wednesday north of Brownwood that burned 60 acres and threatened eight structures.

One outbuilding was destroyed by the fire, which began around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 135, Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston said. The fire produced heavy smoke that was visible from Brownwood.

A downed power line caused the fire, Johnston said.

"Wind was definitely a problem," Johnston said. "It helped carry the fire — the wind and the dry conditions. There were several houses in the area. If we hadn't had sufficient people there to control it as quick as we did, it could've been a lot worse."

Johnston said the fire was contained around 5 p.m., and firefighters remained on the scene until 6:30 or 7 p.m.

The Lake Bridge Volunteer Fire Department thanked Chiptster's Grill on its Facebook page for bringing out food and drinks.

"Despite the cold (Thursday), high fire danger continues," the department posted.