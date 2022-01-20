Tipton: Interest in downtown development remains high

Brownwood economic director Ray Tipton said he receives "lots of calls of interest for downtown properties — people trying to start businesses or relocate businesses here."

Tipton made the comment after giving an update at the Brownwood Municipal Development District meeting on downtown projects.

"It's probably one of my number one calls right now," Tipton said. Typically it's real estate questions. "There's quite a bit of activity and interest, pretty much at all levels, for downtown right now."

Tipton's update on projects included:

• Brownwood Hotel — a group of Brownwood city officials will visit Mineral Wells to learn about the partnership between the city and the developer of the Baker Hotel renovation project. The Baker was. built in 1929.

"We're still working with the group that's bought the Brownwood Hotel and we're going to make a trip to Mineral Wells in a couple of weeks to visit with the developers of the Baker Hotel," Tipton said.

The Baker Hotel is "a similar but larger project than the Brownwood Hotel," Tipton said, adding that Brownwood officials hope to "gain a little insight to a real-case scenario of a similar project."

• Home2 Suites — an 84-room Hilton-brand hotel, will be built behind Studabaker's Cafe and Grill. "I talked to the developer and he's redoing his financing, and he hopes to break ground in March," Tipton said.

• Common Grounds — the coffee shop is renovating the former Central Fire Station at Main and Austin and will relocate there. "They're making progress and working with Oncor to relocate a utility pole so they can get the parking lot paved," Tipton said.

• Food Plaza — at 1401 Austin, the city has installed a new sewer line. DiL Petroleum purchased the old grocery store building at the location last year to develop a Food Plaza convenience store and retail space. "They're making on the construction — pretty visible progress," Tipton said.

• Event center — The coliseum sidewalk project is complete.

• Tipton spoke of other new businesses that are coming including Primal Brewing, Fuzzy's Tacos and Lucielle and Mabel.