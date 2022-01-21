Haynes touts Brownwood economic growth despite COVID

Giving his first State of the City address in two years, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes thanked the community for its grit, tenacity and resilience Friday, saying the city has shown its strong side in the midst of COVID.

Haynes spoke at a Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon, held at the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church Connection Center.

Haynes, who has been mayor since 2010, had numerous economic accomplishments and improvements to talk about over the past year as well as the past decade. He began, though, by talking about COVID and noted that the State of the City address was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Haynes recalled getting a call from City Manager Emily Crawford in March 2020 that the first COVID case had just been confirmed in Brown County, and the patient had traveled out of the country. Twenty-four hours later, a second case was confirmed, and this patient had not traveled, Haynes said.

"We got together with the county judge and the mayor of Early and the mayors of Blanket and Bangs, and we came up with a game plan on how we were going to respond to those things," Haynes said. "It just continued to get harder on all of us over the next few months, and there were some scary moments, I don't think I was ever personally scared that this disease is going to take my life. I suppose it could.

“We couldn’t get products, we couldn’t get supplies, we couldn’t get medical things that we needed, and it got scary. One of the things we learned from COVID is just how vulnerable we really are, just how dependent we really are, and just how inner-connected we really are with the rest of our state, with the rest of our country, with the rest of the world. And that vulnerability didn’t feel very good, and it made us really uneasy."

Haynes offered a "takeaway" about how the community responded, saying "our people are an incredibly resilient people."

Haynes named three individuals who've done "extraordinary work" through COVID: Brownwood-Brown County Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Cliff Karnes and Brownwood Fire Chief Erick Hicks.

Each week since that first COVID diagnosis, the numbers of COVID cases in Brown County have been on a roller coaster ride of peaks and valleys. On Friday, the health department reported 1,108 positive test results over the previous seven days in Brown County — another record — with seven new deaths and 15 hospitalized.

Msn.com quoted Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, as saying that while COVID cases are surging, they will peak in the next few weeks, and Jha predicted that cases will fall in February.

Economic growth

Haynes pivoted to talking about the economy, noting that traffic counts were down in the city in 2020 and unemployment was up — two statistics that should have shown the economy had slackened, Haynes said. But sales tax collection rose in 2020 and 2021, the mayor said.

Haynes noted other economic indicators 2020 and 2021 including rises in commercial certificates of occupancy and sales tax permits, annual building valuations and home sales. Hotel occupancy tax, while down in 2020, rose in 2021.

"To go through a time when things were difficult and to pull out that kind of economic performance, is truly amazing," Haynes said.

Looking at the past decade, Haynes noted improvements including the construction of the Family Aquatic Center and the sports complex, parks and street improvements, the opening of the skate park and splash pads and the resurgence in downtown development.

“One of the things we have learned is that when a city will reinvest in itself, businesses will reinvest in our city," Haynes said. He said the United Supermarkets CEO told him one of the deciding factors in building a United store in Brownwood was ballparks and aquatic center.

Haynes also referenced the opening of the renovated Lyric Theatre in 2014, the conversion of the economic development corporation to a municipal development district and the sale last year of the Brownwood Hotel.

Haynes noted that several new businesses including Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Lucille + Mabel Kitchen and Libations and Primal Brewing Company are preparing to open. Construction is expected to begin soon on the Home2 Suites hotel and there is a commitment for Phase 2 of the Indian Creek Townhomes, Haynes said.

The mayor said the foundation has been laid for "some really successful growth" and the city's investments in parks and infrastructure, as well as private business investments, are making Brownwood an attractive place to live.

“I genuinely believe that we are seeing opportunity for what I am calling a rural renaissance," Haynes said, explaining that many people want to leave metropolitan areas for small communities.

Haynes said he believes evidence and demographics show that "people in Brownwood are better off today than they were 10 years ago. I don't think in my 12 years of being mayor, there has ever been a more exciting time for the future of Brownwood, and to be able to say that on the heels of the most difficult time is an incredible compliment to the people in this room and the people in our community.”