HPU nursing scholarship receives full funding with key gift

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s new Brown County Endowed Nursing Scholarship recently received full funding, thanks to a $12,500 lead gift from Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and additional support from other generous donors and community partners. The endowment fund was established to help deserving nursing students from Brown County attend Howard Payne University.

“The Brown County Endowed Nursing Scholarship is poised to provide major assistance to future nurses from our area,” said Dr. Dale Meinecke, vice president for development at HPU. “On behalf of Howard Payne University, I express heartfelt gratitude to our friends at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood for giving this fundraising effort such momentum. Likewise, I offer our appreciation to so many others whose additional contributions helped us reach our goal.”

While the $25,000 goal to establish the endowment has been reached, additional gifts may be given to build the scholarship for even greater support for deserving students. To contribute to this scholarship, visit www.hputx.edu/give/scholarships and designate “BCENS” in the comments. For more information about HPU’s School of Nursing, visit www.hputx.edu/nursing.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be from Brown County, admitted into HPU’s School of Nursing and maintain a 3.25 grade point average. Once a student has received the scholarship, he or she will continue to receive the scholarship for the remainder of his or her undergraduate career at HPU, provided the criteria continue to be met.