Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit accepting entries Jan. 28-29

Special to the Bulletin

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 28, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. The 2022 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 5, 2022.

Submitted entries must:

• Be original,

• Not be done under supervision,

• Not be a copy of published work, including photographs, by a person other than the artist,

• Have been completed within the last three years,

• Not have been previously exhibited in a Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit.

• Be suitable for display to young students. (Nude subjects will not be accepted.)

2D and 3D works in most disciplines, media, and combinations of media are accepted including:

• Painting

• Drawing

• Printmaking

• Photography

• Digital/Computer-generated art

• Sculpture

No crafts, quilts, stained glass, jewelry, or video arts. A non-refundable $25 entry fee per artwork must be paid upon delivery. The number of entries is limited to a total of three per artist. For more information visit: www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com

This Year's Juror is Dr. Amanda Allison, an Associate Professor of Art Education at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education, a master’s degree in Art, and a PhD in Art Education.

Allison speaks and writes about artistic development. For the past decade, she has created art programs for various Fort Worth organizations, including The Moncrief Cancer Center, The Gladney Center for Adoption, Cook Children’s Hospital, Safe Haven Women’s and Children’s Shelter, ACH (All Church Home) Child and Family Services, and Fort Worth ISD. When asked what she found most enjoyable about her work, she replied: “When a person understands they can create art, their outlook on themselves and on life is changed. ALL human beings create; we know about past cultures because of the objects they made. We are created to create”.

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit awards are sponsored by:

$1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show - Jane Ellen Jamar

$750 Juror Award - Big Country Ford

$500 Watercolor Award - Hutson Creative

$500 3D Award - Empire Iron Works

$500 Kohler Award - Kohler

$500 Merit Award - Charles & Kay Beth Stavley

$500 Photography Award - COLDWELL BANKER Mark Campbell & Associates

$500 Oil Medium Award - Sally & Robert Porter

$500 Mary & Ernest Cadenhead Memorial Pastel Award - Ross & Nesa Setzler

$500 Digital Media Award - ASAP Creative Arts

5 - $100 Honorable Mention Awards - Calvin & Suzanne Fryar

$500 + $250 Paint-off Awards - The Arts Council of Brownwood

$250 Photo Shoot-Out Award - Scott Coers Photo & Video