Photographers to annual photo shoot-out competition Jan. 29

Special to the Bulletin

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will return to the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood February 5 through 19. The exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale.

With the return of the exhibit comes the return of the Photo Shoot-Out Competition on Saturday, January 29. Participants will need to complete a digital photograph within a four-hour period of time. Entries will be judged by an independent juror for the “Best Overall Image” prize.

Registration site: Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave, 10 a.m. – noon

Shoot-Out: Noon – 4 p.m.

Entry fee: $20.00 (non-refundable)

Eligibility: Must be 18 years or older

Award: $250 Best Overall Image

For more information, visit www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit would not be possible without the generous support from Visit Brownwood, Texas, TexasBank, The Beadle Family Foundation, United Supermarket, Teddy's Brewhaus, Ann Jones Real Estate, Kohler, Dr. Stephen Kelly, Wendlee Broadcasting, Citizens National Bank Brownwood Texas, Texas Clean, The Arts Council of Brownwood, Scott Coers Photo and Video, and the Women's Club of Brownwood.

Art demonstrations will be open to the public throughout the two-week event. Many local schools visit the exhibit to experience a high level of art, crucial for their education. This year TexasBank and the Beadle Family Foundation have sponsored the art demonstrations in order to continue offering the significant art experience for local students. Art demonstrations will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, during the two weeks of the exhibit and are open to the public with no charge to attend.