Central Texas Farm Credit promotes Chris Jordan Tanner

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Central Texas Farm Credit (CTFC) named Chris Jordan Tanner branch manager of the rural lending cooperative’s Early branch office. This office serves Brown and Mills counties.

Tanner joined Central Texas Farm Credit as a credit analyst associate in 2016. She has been a loan officer for Central Texas Farm Credit since 2019. A native of Corpus Christi, Tanner attended Tarleton State University and earned a BBA in marketing from the University of Houston.

“We’re proud to have quality professionals like Chris,” Travis McKinney, CTFC chief lending officer said. “Her commitment to our member-owners, the association, and community directly represent the CTFC mission. With her knowledge of Farm Credit and familiarity of Central Texas, we know the office will continue to be successful under her leadership.”

Central Texas Farm Credit provides financing for all types of rural real estate, including farms, ranches, rural homes and land. The lender also finances livestock, equipment and the working capital needs of farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. Part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, it is headquartered in Early and has branch offices in Brady, Coleman, Comanche, Early, Haskell, San Angelo, and San Saba.

For more information, visit www.ranchmoney.com.