Health director: 'We're in a different situation' with COVID cases

Speaking at the Brownwood City Council meeting Tuesday morning, Lisa Dick, director of the Brownwood-Brown County Health Department, tracked the rise in local COVID cases since the end of 2021.

The week ending Dec. 31, Brown County had 149 new cases: 560 and 1,024 new cases the next two weeks: and 1,108 cases last week.

"When we look at this current week, we seem to be on track to hit about the same number, probably at minimum close to a thousand," Dick said. "We're in a different situation than we've ever been in in the past. Staff is working really hard. We are looking at different ways to streamline what we're doing. For the public, we need you to know that we are trying to contact you and it's still important that we get information from you so we can learn more about COVID and how it's acting in our community."

Nineteen COVID patients were hospitalized in Hendrick Medical Center – Brownwood as of Monday, Dick said. "That causes more difficult situations whenever we need health care for other reasons," Dick said. "That happens from just seeking scheduling for a regular appointment, but it becomes much more concerning whenever you're seeking medical care for something that's more critical and serious."

Dick noted that seven new deaths occurred last week: two males in their 60s, a male in his 70s, a female in her 80s, a female in her 90s and two males in their 90s.

"Our death count is 212, which I think is very significant for our community and still continues to be a higher rate than other communities in Texas or Texas overall," Dick said. "I don't know what the answer is, with the exception of providing vaccines to people that want those vaccines."

Last week, around 870 vaccines were provided. "The majority of those were boosters vaccines, which is really important to reduce risk of the current variant that we have," Dick said. "But we still need more of those first and second doses out in our community to prevent the overall population from contracting COVID."

Appointments available at the health department Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. "We've seen kind of a slower pace this week with requests for vaccine," Dick said. "It may be because we have so many that are ill right now. You also can receive those vaccines at almost any pharmacy in town. We encourage people to go ahead and do that."

Dick said it's important for people to receive flu vaccines as well. "That is important right now because we do have people that have both COVID and flu at the same time," Dick said. "And the symptoms are pretty similar, so sometimes it's really hard to tell the difference without receiving tests. Sometimes we test for one and not the other and then we end up with people that are just really sick.

"I know those of us that have had COVID cannot imagine having both of those at the same time. It would be a pretty bad experience."

Dick also said COVID and pneumonia can happen together. "That's sometimes what we see when we have patients that are hospitalized."

Mayor Stephen Haynes said, "you look at numbers from the last month, and more than 10 percent of the county's population has had it in a month. I think there's a mindset that it's becoming less dangerous, and to some extent, the numbers are bearing that out when you're looking at deaths per incident rate.

"But t's still concerning you've got seven deaths in a week. I think the message is, we don't know, what causes this virus to be headache for someone and mild fever, and death for someone else."

Haynes said he thinks it's helpful for residents to have a COVID test kit at home.

Councilman Walker Willy said he accessed the link to the U.S. Postal Service to request four free test kits to be mailed to a home. "It's super easy to fill out your request," Willey said. "It took all of about 60 seconds to fill out the form."

Willey said he received an email confirmation stating the kits will be mailed at the end of the months.

The test kits can be ordered at https://special.usps.com/testkits

Online media sites including www.deseret.com quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical advisor on COVID, as saying the omicron variant might reach its peak at the end of February.

The site quoted Fauci as saying, “things are looking good. We don’t want to get overconfident, but they look like they’re going in the right direction right now. You never want to be overconfident when you’re dealing with this virus,” he said.