Organizations invited to submit requests to HPU for service day

Howard Payne University invites organizations in the greater Brown County area to submit project requests for the inaugural William B. Dean, M.D. Lecture Series and Community Impact Day. As part of the event scheduled for March 30, HPU personnel and student volunteers will conduct service projects throughout the community from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Requests can be submitted at www.hputx.edu/impactday. Submissions will be reviewed for eligibility by HPU leadership and organizations will be notified following approval. The day’s service projects will be preceded by a message for HPU personnel and students from Dr. Scott Venable, 2002 HPU graduate and lead pastor of Northwood Church in Keller.

“This event will be an excellent opportunity for our university to directly assist many of the organizations that serve our community,” said Dr. Cory Hines ’97, HPU president. “As an institution led by Christ-honoring core values, service has always been of great importance to HPU. We look forward to this event and the many days of service in years to come.”

HPU was awarded a $200,000 grant by the Dean Foundation to establish the annual service event. The Dean Foundation is chaired by Dr. David A. Dean, son of the late Dr. William B. Dean, distinguished Dallas-area pediatrician and trailblazer in conditions affecting children such as dyslexia and polio.