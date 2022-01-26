Brookesmith school board to hear recommendations on upgrades

BROOKESMITH — The Brookesmith school board will hear recommendations from the Facilities Planning and Review Committee on district upgrades when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to a press release from the Brookesith ISD:

The district wants to provide all Brookesmith citizens clear, factual information regarding the official recommendations of the Brookesmith ISD Facilities Planning and Review Committee.

Committee recommendations for expansion and financing options will be presented to the board, publicly, at the February 2, 2022 meeting.

The Facilities Planning and Review Committee met previously on November 3, and December 8, 2021 and on January 10, 2022. A variety of needs including new HVAC, technology, a sports facility and cafeteria expansion have been identified previously.