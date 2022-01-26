Brownwood council approves order of election for May 7

Brownwood City Council members approved an order of election for the May 7 election to elect a mayor and city council seats in wards 1 and 4.

The filing period for candidates began Jan. 19 and ends Feb. 18.

Seats in city, school board and Brown County Water Improvement District that are up for election are:

City of Brownwood

Mayor (incumbent Stephen Haynes), Ward 1 incumbent (H.D. Jones) and Ward 4 (incumbent Draco Miller)

City of Early

Seats held by Benny Allcorn, Charles Matlock and Leland Acker

City of Bangs

Seats held by Marisa Craddock, Sheila Roberts and Anita Purcell

City of Blanket

Seats held by Scotty Ishom, Dominique Suentzenich and Alley Jones

Blanket ISD

Place 3 (incumbent Beth Boyer), Place 4 (incumbent Robert Rodgers), Place 5 (incumbent Autumn Hood)

Early ISD

Place 3 (incumbent Rob Welker), Place 4 (incumbent Bobby Brinson) and Place 5 (incumbent Shawn Russell)

Bangs ISD

Seats held by Eric Lykins, Dennis Sanchez and Jerry Roberts. Roberts is serving the unexpired term of Sandy Ivey.

Brown County Water Improvement District

Seats held by Bert Massey and Ted Simpson

Other business

In other business of the Brownwood City Council:

• The council heard from Braston Gray, who was recently hired as director of the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center. Gray, a Brownwood native who previously lived in Lubbock, thanked the council for the increase in the city's subsidy to the animal center.

Gray said he has "hit the ground running" in his job as shelter director.

“Things have been very great out there and I've been very excited to implement a few very small changes. We’re completely open to the public now, so when people need to drop off any stray animals they’re more than welcome to do so, and I think that’s helped us and helped them out a lot," Gray said. "Our adoption rates are very incredible right now as well. We’re actually working on getting a lot of animals out to rescue. Sometime this week I think we’ve got six going off to New Jersey, so that’s very incredible for us.”

“I thank everybody for allowing me the opportunity to run the shelter and I hope if anybody has some time, please come out and say hi to us and see our operation. I think you’d all be very happy with it.”

• Authorized the purchase of a new rock breaker for the Utility Department for $16,300. The Public Works departments, at the request of Brownwood Municipal Development District, demolished the old Icehouse slab and hauled the debris off to the landfill. This type of work is very harsh on the equipment, council members were told.