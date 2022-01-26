Brownwood Project Graduation to host Bingo Night

Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood High School Project Graduation 2022 will host a family Bingo Night at Grand Starz on Friday, February 4, 2022. Play an exciting night of bingo for as little as $7 and every person who plays can earn Project Graduation points for a BHS senior.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and pull-tabs are available. Bingo ticket and computer bingo sales begin at 6 p.m. and calling starts at 7 p.m. with chances to win cash prizes and door prizes. Concessions are available (Grand Starz is a BYOB premises).

Grand Starz is located at 2323 Belle Plain. For more information, contact ren yantis at 325-261-0025.