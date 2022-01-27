CASA receives donation of backpacks, supplies from electric co-op

Special to the Bulletin

Comanche Electric Cooperative Association, CECA recently made a generous donation of 50 new backpacks, hygiene kits, school supplies, new fleece blanket and 54 pillows and cases to CASA in the Heart of Texas.

This much needed donation was provided by gracious CECA participating members of “Operations Roundup.” This is a community service program funded by the members of Comanche Electric Cooperative who round their bill to the nearest dollar each month and the few extra cents go into the Operation Round-Up fund. The proceeds are then donated to local non-profit organizations.

CASA in the Heart of Texas serves Brown, Comanche and Mills County. CASA, Court Appointed Specialty Advocates are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system. They advocate for the child in court, school and other settings; and get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including their parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, family members and others.

CASA is still in need of volunteer Advocates in the Brown County area to assist with children in foster care or with CASA needs within the community. Can’t be an Advocate? There are other ways to help. CASA Crusaders is a unique volunteer opportunity for those who have the heart and passion for our mission but cannot, for whatever reason at this time, be a Court Appointed Special Advocate. Further, there are opportunities to serve on the Board of Directors or consider being a donor to support CASA's mission.

For more information, visit www.casabrownwood.org or email our Outreach and Professional Development Coordinator, Charlotte Cooper at charlotte@casahot.org