HPU invites public to Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures Feb. 3-4

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University invites the community to attend the 15th Annual Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, in the Mabee University Center’s Bullion Suites. The event will feature guest speaker Dr. Clark Elliston, associate professor of religion and philosophy at Schreiner University in Kerrville.

There is no cost to attend the lectures, but reservations are requested. To request reservations or more information, contact HPU’s School of Christian Studies at currie-strickland@hputx.edu or 325-649-8403.

Elliston’s lectures will be on the theme “Flourishing in a Technological Age: Cultivating Rest.” The Thursday and Friday presentations are titled “Cities of Endless Night: The Formation of Modern Technologies,” and “No Rest for the Weary: Leisure and the World of Total Work,” respectively.

The Currie-Strickland lecture series is made possible through the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Gary Elliston and was established to honor the life of Dr. David R. Currie, retired executive director of Texas Baptists Committed; and the memory of Phil Strickland, who dedicated nearly 40 years of ministry to the Baptist General Convention of Texas’ Christian Life Commission.