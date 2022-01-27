Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit accepting entries this weekend

Special to the Bulletin
Stars of Texas

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 28th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 29th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2022 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 5, 2022.

Submitted entries must: • Be original, • Not be done under supervision, • Not be a copy of published work, including photographs, by a person other than the artist, • Have been completed within the last three years, • Not have been previously exhibited in a Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit. • Be suitable for display to young students. (Nude subjects will not be accepted.) 2D and 3D works in most disciplines, media, and combinations of media are accepted including: • Painting • Drawing • Printmaking • Photography • Digital/Computer-generated art • Sculpture No crafts, quilts, stained glass, jewelry, or video arts. A non-refundable $25 entry fee per artwork must be paid upon delivery. The number of entries is limited to a total of three per artist. For more information visit: www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com