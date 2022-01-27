Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit accepting entries this weekend

Special to the Bulletin

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 28th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 29th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2022 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 5, 2022.

Submitted entries must: • Be original, • Not be done under supervision, • Not be a copy of published work, including photographs, by a person other than the artist, • Have been completed within the last three years, • Not have been previously exhibited in a Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit. • Be suitable for display to young students. (Nude subjects will not be accepted.) 2D and 3D works in most disciplines, media, and combinations of media are accepted including: • Painting • Drawing • Printmaking • Photography • Digital/Computer-generated art • Sculpture No crafts, quilts, stained glass, jewelry, or video arts. A non-refundable $25 entry fee per artwork must be paid upon delivery. The number of entries is limited to a total of three per artist. For more information visit: www.starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com