A tough job, but somebody's got to do it

EARLY — City of Early Public Works employees began working Wednesday to repair a leak in a water line and resumed work on the repair Thursday morning.

The leak occurred in a 12-inch line that provides water to a large portion of the city, a City of Early Facebook post states.

Workers isolated the leak with less than seven customers without water. During the repair around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the water repair, under tremendous pressure, broke loose. Many customers reported a drop in water pressure, and air in their lines.

The quick work of the crew again isolated the leak and maintained service for the majority of the city.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, the crew was continuing to work to restore water to the five to seven customers without water. As a result of material shortages and near exhaustion, the crew was instructed to called it a night and to resume work Thursday morning.

The city said service would be restored as quickly as practical.