Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

February 8 – Brown County 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 4:30 p.m. at the Extension Office

21 – Extension Office Closed for President’s Day

23 – Brown County 4-H Photography Info Meeting 4:30pm at the Extension Office

Brown County 4-H FCH Coalition meeting

There will be a Brown County 4-H FCH Coalition meeting on Tuesday, February 8 at 4:30 p.m. During the meeting we will be discussing upcoming spring 4-H FCH contest. If you are interested in joining the meeting, email Courtney Parrott at courtney.parrott@ag.tamu.edu.

Successful Brown County Youth Fair

Brown County Youth Fair was a big success this year and Brown County 4-H would like to thank the Brown County Youth Fair Association for organizing and supporting the youth. We would like to also thank all the donors and sponsors of the 2022 Premium Sale. As agents, we are proud of all the 4-H members who participated and would like to congratulate everyone. If you have any pictures from the youth fair that you would like posted on the Brown County 4-H Facebook, please post them on the Brown County 4-H Facebook page (www.facebook.com/browncounty4htx). For those members that will be participating in the major livestock shows,

Major stock show passes

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office:

Fort Worth Stock Show, San Angelo Stock Show and Houston Stock Show.

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are not going to be participating or have any other questions, contact Nick Gonzales.

Major stock show animal health regulations

If you are participating in the Ft. Worth Stock Show all species of livestock must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

San Angelo

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding Gilts

All certificates must be issued on or after January 17, 2022, with the following information:

A. Leptospirosis vaccination is required on breeding swine within 30 days prior to date of the sale (on or after January 17, 2022) with vaccine containing the following strains: Canicola,

Hardjo, Icterohaemorrhagiae, Grippotyphosa, and Pomona. Vaccination date must appear on the health certificate.

B. A statement must appear that says the animal has not been fed garbage, has not been

exposed to hog cholera or pseudorabies, does not originate from a quarantined herd, nor has the herd of origin had PRV within the last six months, nor have the entries themselves been vaccinated for PRV.

C. Gilt identification must be included on health certificate in form of validation number and ear notches.

D. ALL gilts must have tested negative for Brucellosis and Pseudorabies. Blood test must have been conducted within 30 days prior to the show. Results should be listed on health certificate.

Market animals do not require health papers.

San Antonio

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding sheep (including wether dam)

1. Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days.

2. Scrapie Premise Identification Ear Tag is required for sheep to be exhibited.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

Houston

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals do not require health papers.

Rodeo Austin

All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals do not require health papers.

4-H photography informational meeting

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a photography informational meeting on Wednesday, February 23rd, 4:30pm. To attend the meeting, we ask that you contact the Extension Office.

4-H rabbit feed containers

If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers.

County and district TEEA scholarship

Brown County TEEA and District 7 TEEA offers a scholarship opportunity to a graduating senior from high school. If you are interested in applying for the county scholarship, there is an application that you will need to fill out. To be eligible for the district scholarship you would have needed to complete a 2019 4-H recordbook and the application material. The deadline to turn in your application and recordbook is February 15. If you would like more information or have any questions, contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

County deadlines for 4-H contest

Below is a list of deadlines for upcoming 4-H contest. If you are planning to participate in any of these contests, please contact the Extension Office by the deadline.

March 1– District Duds to Dazzle and District Fashion Show (All divisions)

March 15 – JR/INT Photography

March 23 – Horse/Livestock/FCH Quiz Bowl

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

February 15 by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station May 2022 – Award Notifications June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

· TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)

· TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)

· TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.

Central Texas Farm Credit scholarship opportunity

Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

• Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.

• Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.

• Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.

• Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.

• Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.

The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.

Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.