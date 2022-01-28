Brown County United Way reports successful 2022 campaign

Special to the Bulletin

The Brown County United Way announced it has increased its 2022 Annual Community Campaign by 24 percent over last year’s campaign with $243,316 raised.

Every year, the Brown County United Way engages with local businesses, community members and grant opportunities to raise funds that are then invested in Brown County through 17 local nonprofits that are making an impact in the community.

“Increasing the amount of dollars we are able to invest in our partner agencies would be a big win in any year, but it is an even bigger accomplishment given the challenges of the last two years,” said Brandon Price, 2022 Campaign Chair. “The Brown County United Way was able to adapt to the new “normal” to get its message out to all of the businesses who host workplace campaigns and allow for those who could give to do so.”

One of the driving forces behind the increase in this year’s campaign was the employees at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Krista Baty, chief administrative officer/chief nursing officer of Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, said, “We are beyond excited to be the top employee campaign for the Brown County United Way in 2022.

"United Way partners with organizations that provide essential resources for many in our community. We share our vision and mission by meeting the healthcare needs of the community. The care given is consistent with the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. Our employees gave generously to make this happen. Their warmth and compassion for the community makes me proud."

The Brown County United Way said it thanks every business and donor who supported the campaign efforts over this past year.

“To every donor, from big to small, I would like to say you are appreciated by the Brown County United Way, our partner agencies and by those individuals who were helped by the programs your gift helped to fund,” said Price.

The Brown County United Way said it also thanks Micah Jaynes, owner of Pioneer Tap House and chair of the first annual Don't Shave November fundraiser, for helping raise an additional $7,183 for the campaign.

The Brown County United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Brown County. To support the Brown County United Way and to learn more about their impact on the community, visit unitedwayofbrowncountytx.com.