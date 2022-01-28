Empty Bowls returning to coliseum on March 3

Real soup. Hot soup. Real, hot soup.

That’s the word from Leesa Stephens, executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, as Stephens looks ahead to this year’s Empty Bowls event in the Brownwood Coliseum on March 3.

For the first time in two years, Empty Bowls is back in the coliseum, where, for $10 each, ticket holders will be treated to simple meals of hot soup, crackers and water, and they’ll go home with a bowl painted by a community member and fired in a Kohler oven. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In 2020 and 2021, because of COVID, Empty Bowls was held as a drive-through event, and ticket holders were given coupons to local restaurants as well as ceramic bowls.

Money raised from Empty Bowls goes toward the seven hunger ministries Good Samaritan operates. The event is being held about six weeks earlier than normal this year to accommodate renovations under way at the coliseum.

When asked if the Good Samaritan staff is excited to be back in the coliseum this year, Stephens replied, “Excited doesn’t even begin to cover it. The community was super gracious to support us with the drive-through events, but the excitement of everybody being there in the coliseum together, and the wonderful soup that’s donated by our soup sponsors, and just being able to have everybody in one place to really talk about what the purpose of the Empty Bowls event is – it’s more than just a pretty bowl and a hot meal. It’s the opportunity for us to highlight the fight against hunger, both locally and globally.

“We already have about a dozen soup sponsors that have committed. We’re back, and hoping the community, after a two-year hiatus, will be as excited as we are and will come out. For $10 you can have your meal. It’s a simple meal – soup, crackers and water – but the idea is that as you have your simple meal and take home your empty bowl, you’ll be reminded that the empty bowl is more than just a symbol —that for some people in Texas, in Brown County and around the world, that’s a reality.”

In previous years – with the exception of 2020 and 2021 – Good Samaritan Ministries invited community members to come paint bowls for a couple of nights a week in January and February. Because the event is earlier this year, time for painting bowls is limited.

A community bowl painting party was held Jan. 22, and a couple of more opportunities to paint bowls are coming up: at 10 Mile Producon Feb. 5, and at Spirit of Texas Wineries on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6, Stephens said.

Stephens reiterated her confidence that “the community is ready to come back out and be part of this event.” She said Sponsorships are still available, either as a soup sponsor or an event sponsor. Soup sponsors need to be restaurant or someone who works out of a commercial kitchen, Stephens said.

The following Q and A is on the Good Samaritan Facebook page:

Q: When is this year’s event?

A: Thursday, March 3, at the Brownwood Coliseum 11 am –2 pm

Q: Will 2022 be an in-person event?

A: Yes, and we are so excited. After two years of drive-by events at the Good Samaritan building, we are looking forward to being back in the Coliseum where the Empty Bowls Project was held for many years. Even though we can’t predict what will be happening with the coronavirus, we will take necessary precautions to make this a safe, fun event for the community.

Q: What is the Empty Bowls concept?

A: The empty bowl serves as a reminder of the fight against hunger locally and globally. Those who do not have enough to eat often have only an empty bowl. The Empty Bowls Project provides the opportunity for the community to actively help fill the bowls of hungry individuals and families through paid admission to the event, donations and sponsorships.

Q: What about the bowls?

A: Community bowl painting for the Empty Bowls Project was suspended in 2021 because of the coronavirus. This year, however, a limited number of bowls have been purchased for the community to paint. All bowl painting will be done in January to allow time for them to go to Kohler for firing. Call Heather at 325-643-2273 for painting info.

Q: How does this project help the community?

A: Good Samaritan Ministries utilizes 90% of the Empty Bowls Project proceeds for the operation of the following local hunger ministries: Food Pantry, Food for Thought, Homebound Program, Homeless Boxes, the Deer Project, the Pig Project and the Mobile Food Pantry. The event also provides volunteer opportunities for family, church, business and school groups.

Q: What about the other 10% of the proceeds?

A: GSM donates the remaining 10% to an international hunger relief organization such as Samaritan’s Purse, Food for the Hungry or The Heifer Project to fight global hunger.

Q: Is hunger really a problem in Brown County?

A: Yes! GSM provides supplemental nutrition to an average of 600 families per month. We also provide weekend nutrition to approximately 250 chronically hungry schoolchildren on 15 area campuses. According to the latest Feeding America statistics, 14.8% of the population of Brown County is food insecure, meaning that they have limited or uncertain access to food.

Q: What is this year’s goal?

A: The Empty Bowls Project is Good Samaritan Ministries’ largest fundraising activity each year. Our goal is $50,000. Proceeds from this event supplement the other donations and grants we receive.

Q: What is the admission cost?

A: For each $10 admission ticket or minimum donation, participants receive a simple meal of soup, crackers and water. Soups will be donated by area restaurants. Bowls will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for participants to take home as a reminder that this event fights hunger both locally and globally.

Q: Are sponsorships available?

A: We need both Soup Sponsors and event sponsors. If you or your organization would like to be a sponsor, e-mail office@goodsambwd.org or call and talk with Leesa.

Q: Since this is a live event, will there be volunteer opportunities?

A: One of the blessings of a live event is all of the opportunities for volunteers to help out. We will need soup servers, bowl givers, set-up and clean-up crews. This is a great opportunity for families, businesses, church groups to get together and help out. If you would like to volunteer e-mail volunteer@goodsambwd.org or call and talk with Stacy.

Q: Is the Resale Store doing anything special for the Empty Bowls Project this year?

A: Yes! The Resale Store will hold its Empty Bowl sale on Saturday, March 19, in connection with the regular 3rd Saturday Sale. Those who attend the Empty Bowls Project can get a special preview-hour coupon which will give them first opportunity for the designer handbags, art, home décor, collector edition items and many other one-of-a-kind things that we have been saving all year for the Empty Bowls Project. Watch our Facebook page for information about these items leading up to that sale. Proceeds from the Resale Store support the operation of our hunger programs.

Q: How can I help?

A; Plan to attend the Empty Bowls Project. After two years of no live event, we want to once again fill the Brownwood Coliseum. Get a group of friends to volunteer the day of the event. Be a financial sponsor. PRAY for Good Samaritan Ministries not only for this event but year round.