History museum to be awarded ‘Purple Heart ’ designation

Special to the Bulletin

The Military Order of the Purple Heart has awarded the status of ‘Purple Heart Museum’ to the Brown County Museum of History.

On Saturday, January 29, Senior Vice Commander of the Texas Department of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Tracey L. Brown Greene, will travel to Brownwood to confer the honor on the museum. A formal presentation will made to celebrate the honor, and a plaque will be bestowed upon the museum reflecting this new designation.

“This will be the first public museum in the state of Texas to receive a Purple Heart award from our organization,” Greene said. This title is given to acknowledge the museum’s dedication to exhibits that support veterans and promote patriotism.

The museum was nominated for the honor by Purple Heart medal recipient Paul Wade, a retired Army captain who was wounded in Vietnam. “We are extremely pleased to accept this designation from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the honor that goes with it,” museum coordinator Kyndall Howard said. “Brown County contains a vast amount of military history which the museum strives to exhibit in a way that offers honor to the sacrifice of so many that have served. We are privileged to maintain that legacy and share it with visitors of our community and beyond, we hope that we will continue to collect, preserve and share more history for future generations.”

The museum contains a permanent exhibit on World War II’s Camp Bowie, located here in Brown County and home to the highly decorated 36th Division. “We also recently honored Vietnam War veterans with a special exhibit, which Capt. Paul Wade helped us develop. It was very heartening to see the interest from the public and the appreciation from Vietnam vets and their families,” Howard said. “We are excited to see what we can do in the future to share more historical and community stories”.

The museum invites the public for the award presentation at the Main Museum Building, 209 N. Broadway in Brownwood. The presentation ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. followed by refreshments provided by the American Legion. Admission will be free from noon to 1:30 pm for those who will be attending the event.

For more information visit the website www.browncountymuseum.org, Facebook, or call 325-646-1921. The Brown County Museum of History is dedicated to preserving local history and offering educational opportunities.