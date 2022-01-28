TGIF: You can’t fool Mother Nature, but she can fool you

Brownwood Bulletin

I never developed a formal “bucket list” — things I’d like to do and see while I still can — but the pandemic has certainly made me postpone things I’d like to be doing and seeing.

Popular touristy things like kissing the Blarney Stone, visiting the Holy Land, and crossing the equator could easily be on such a list, and maybe I will those someday. Basking in the totality of a solar eclipse would also be fun, and Brown County is going to be right in the crosshairs of such an event in about two years.

There was a time when I thought it would be interesting to attend the annual hullabaloo at Gobbler’s Knob and watch firsthand as Punxsutawney Phil predicts the length of winter. However, my interest has faded.

What was once a quaint little festival for this Pennsylvania town of about 6,000 has now become huge — incredibly huge.

Every February, thousands of people make the trek to Gobbler's Knob southeast of town to watch Punxsutawney Phil make his prediction. Back when travel wasn’t a health risk, one Pennsylvania television station calculated that the average price for one night’s stay in a motel in Punxsutawney was $450 during the days leading up to Groundhog Day.

According to legend, if “Phil” sees his shadow when he emerges from his burrow, it’s an omen for six more weeks of winter. Seeing no shadow foretells an early spring.

Phil’s website, www.groundhog.org, has all sorts of information about the legendary weather forecaster and plenty of other details about the annual tradition, including how folks everywhere can buy official souvenirs online.

Punxsutawney Phil is a holdover from the days when we didn’t have weather satellites, modern communications, and radar.

If you watch weather news on television, you know that a simple “radar” doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s got to be something like Live Radar, Local Action Radar, Live Megadoppler, Double Doppler Radar, Pinpoint Mega Doppler 5000, Storm Predator 5 (linked to the channel you’re watching), or Weather Trek Super Scan Monster Doppler 7000 — all terms used by stations somewhere in the United States.

Before this science was developed, people used the resources at hand — like groundhogs — to try to get a handle on the weather. And certainly, this went beyond the obvious “when clouds get dark, it might rain.” As a result, adages arose that reminded folks that rain is heading your way when the chairs squeak, or it will rain if a rooster crows at night.

People have looked to nature for hints about what the weather might do for centuries. For example, before it rained, some people observed that ants moved to higher ground, cows would lie down, pinecones opened up, and frogs croaked more often. Using such clues, various sayings developed, even though they were based more on somebody’s observations than the best available science.

Sometimes, those sayings evolved by coincidence, and always don’t hold true. But other weather proverbs do stand up in the glare of science, if only in cause-and-effect situations.

For example, “a year of snow, a year of plenty” might be right if the snow brings cold weather to kill insects and needed moisture. A drop in barometric pressure, which accompanies stormy weather, often affects people with joint problems or recently healed bone breaks. Since humidity enhances the way sound travels, many pioneers predicted rain when distant church bells could be heard louder than usual.

Then there’s “Red sky at night, sailor’s delight; red sky in the morning, sailor take warning.” In addition to having scientific support, this saying has a biblical reference (Matthew 16:1-3). A reddish sunset usually means the sky is clear, and the shorter wavelength violets and blues are filtered by dust and smoke in the atmosphere. Since most storms come from the west, it’s clear sailing. For the same reason, a red sky in the morning is often a sign of approaching bad weather.

Other weather superstitions get weird. Consider the one that suggests frost is coming when a cat sits with its back to the fire. Rainy weather is on its way if you see a horizontal crescent moon. Fleas have been known to bite more before a storm.

They say in Scotland, stepping on insects helps bring rain. Perhaps there’s something to this. Our own continent’s native citizens have been successfully staging rain dances for generations, and the dances I’ve seen do involve pounding the earth with dancing feet.

Here in the 21st century, we might not be able to change the weather, but we can depend on easily available weather forecasts — found everywhere from today’s Brownwood Bulletin to our ever-present cellphones. Those forecasts are remarkable for their accuracy, even when issued days in advance.

Meanwhile, Punxsutawney Phil continues to fascinate us. Why not? When it’s winter, people look for any excuse to have a party, and also any hope for an early spring.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.