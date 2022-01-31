Elizabeth Watkins named associate judge for child protection cases

Special to the Bulletin

The Hon. Dean Rucker, Presiding Judge of the Seventh Administrative Judicial Region of Texas, has named Elizabeth Watkins as the Associate Judge for Child Protection Cases in the Seventh Administrative Judicial Region of Texas for a term of four years from the date of her qualification.

As a Child Protection Associate Judge, Watkins will preside over child protection cases filed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in Tom Green County and surrounding counties and in Brown County. Watkins will assume her duties on March 1. She succeeds the Hon. Gary Banks who will be retiring at the end of February.

Watkins received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She received her law degree from South Texas College of Law. After completing her legal education, Watkins served as an Investigative Specialist with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and as an Assistant District Attorney for the Anderson County District Attorney’s office where she was the lead prosecutor for both child protection and adult protection cases.

She was a Regional Attorney for DFPS Region 4, representing DFPS in child protection cases until she accepted the position of Family Justice Director for the Williamson County Attorney’s Office. In her role as Family Justice Director, Watkins was a founder of the Family Recovery Court, a unique trauma informed approach to child protection cases, and she collaborated with community members and county commissioners on forward thinking courtroom practices.

Since 2011, Watkins has been a trainer for the Trial Skills Training Program for the Texas Supreme Court’s Permanent Judicial Commission on Children, Youth and Families. She is board certified in child welfare law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a member of the Texas Bar College.